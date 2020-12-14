Do Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) beta value of 1.90 signposts another twist?

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is priced at $6.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.91 and reached a high price of $7.207, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.02. The stock touched a low price of $6.63.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Himax and Edge Impulse Launch the First Ultralow Power AI Vision and Sensor Fusion Solution. Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced a collaboration with Edge Impulse that enables the rapid development and deployment of machine learning (ML) models on the Himax HX6537-A WE-I Plus AI processor and Google TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers framework, allowing low-power, memory-constrained, and remote edge devices to detect complex motion, recognize sounds and classify images at sub-mW power consumption. The AI vision and sensor fusion solution is ideal for predictive maintenance, condition monitoring, asset tracking, and occupancy detection applications where power efficiency, bandwidth optimization and privacy are key requirements. You can read further details here

Himax Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.21 on 12/11/20, with the lowest value was $1.73 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) full year performance was 171.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Himax Technologies Inc. shares are logging -5.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 291.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.73 and $7.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2651688 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) recorded performance in the market was 154.51%, having the revenues showcasing 87.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.21B, as it employees total of 1975 workers.

Specialists analysis on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Himax Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.20, with a change in the price was noted +2.79. In a similar fashion, Himax Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +70.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,168,011 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIMX is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Trends and Technical analysis: Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Raw Stochastic average of Himax Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.64%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 154.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.90%, alongside a boost of 171.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 87.02% during last recorded quarter.