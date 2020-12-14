Do Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) beta value of 0.88 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS), which is $2.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.83 after opening rate of $2.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.50 before closing at $2.60.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Auris Medical Holding to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference. Hamilton, Bermuda, December 7, 2020 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy and CNS disorders, today announced that Chairman and CEO Thomas Meyer will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. EST. The event will be webcast live and available via the event homepage https://ve.mysequire.com/. You can read further details here

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.60 on 12/01/20, with the lowest value was $0.65 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) full year performance was 96.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are logging -58.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 324.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $6.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2026224 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) recorded performance in the market was 70.37%, having the revenues showcasing 240.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.51M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Specialists analysis on Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.13, with a change in the price was noted +1.68. In a similar fashion, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. posted a movement of +155.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,042,541 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EARS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)

Raw Stochastic average of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 190.53%, alongside a boost of 96.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 236.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 240.74% during last recorded quarter.