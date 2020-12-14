Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.30M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG). It is currently valued at $2.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.425, after setting-off with the price of $2.41. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.3199 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.42.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, Crescent Point Announces 2021 Budget. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its formal 2021 capital expenditures budget and production guidance. You can read further details here

Crescent Point Energy Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.84 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $0.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) full year performance was -37.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares are logging -50.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 372.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $4.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3722053 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) recorded performance in the market was -46.09%, having the revenues showcasing 81.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.28B, as it employees total of 864 workers.

Analysts verdict on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Crescent Point Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.59, with a change in the price was noted +0.70. In a similar fashion, Crescent Point Energy Corp. posted a movement of +40.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,222,003 in trading volumes.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Crescent Point Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Crescent Point Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.93%, alongside a downfall of -37.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 81.20% during last recorded quarter.