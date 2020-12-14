Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) market price of $13.00 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO). It is currently valued at $13.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.25, after setting-off with the price of $16.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.22.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, Innoviz Technologies, a Global Leader in LiDAR Sensors and Perception Software for Autonomous Driving, to be Listed on Nasdaq Through Business Combination with Collective Growth Corporation. – Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (“Innoviz”) to become publicly listed through business combination with Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) (“Collective Growth”) in a transaction sponsored by Antara Capital LP and Perception Capital Partners LLC. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Collective Growth Corporation shares are logging -10.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.65 and $14.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7923140 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) recorded performance in the market was 32.65%, having the revenues showcasing 31.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 251.29M.

Analysts verdict on Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Collective Growth Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.03, with a change in the price was noted +3.06. In a similar fashion, Collective Growth Corporation posted a movement of +30.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 307,961 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CGRO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Collective Growth Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Collective Growth Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.65%. The shares increased approximately by 8.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.98% during last recorded quarter.