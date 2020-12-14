Boiling and ready to burst as Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) last month performance was 10.78%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT). It is currently valued at $2.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.70, after setting-off with the price of $2.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.3798 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.40.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Socket Mobile’s SocketScan S550 Contactless Reader Achieves Google Wallet Certification. Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, announced today that the SocketScan S550 Contactless Membership Card Reader/Writer has passed the Google Wallet Certification process. You can read further details here

Socket Mobile Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.50 on 10/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.76 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) full year performance was 63.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Socket Mobile Inc. shares are logging -40.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 250.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $4.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3743648 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) recorded performance in the market was 65.22%, having the revenues showcasing 107.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.60M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

Analysts verdict on Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Socket Mobile Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.85, with a change in the price was noted +1.20. In a similar fashion, Socket Mobile Inc. posted a movement of +82.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,665,451 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCKT is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Socket Mobile Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Socket Mobile Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 103.05%, alongside a boost of 63.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 107.81% during last recorded quarter.