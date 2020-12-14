Boiling and ready to burst as Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) last month performance was -21.61%

At the end of the latest market close, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) was valued at $4.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.26 while reaching the peak value of $4.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.00. The stock current value is $4.10.

Recently in News on December 6, 2020, Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS) today released highlights from a corporate update event held on Sunday, December 6th, in conjunction with participation at the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The Aptose management team reviewed the current clinical status of CG-806, Aptose’s oral, first-in-class FLT3 and BTK cluster selective kinase inhibitor currently in two Phase 1 a/b trials, one trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and the other trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies; and the team also reviewed the clinical status of APTO-253, a first-in-class small molecule MYC inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). You can read further details here

Aptose Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.25 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $3.93 for the same time period, recorded on 12/07/20.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) full year performance was -7.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -55.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.74 and $9.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2452576 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) recorded performance in the market was -27.69%, having the revenues showcasing -32.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 371.01M, as it employees total of 31 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Aptose Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.46, with a change in the price was noted -1.25. In a similar fashion, Aptose Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -23.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,253,875 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APTO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aptose Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aptose Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.15%, alongside a downfall of -7.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -33.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by -21.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.45% during last recorded quarter.