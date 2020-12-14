Analysts Mean recommendation for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC). It is currently valued at $16.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.24, after setting-off with the price of $15.86. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.85 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.05.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Eastern Bank Named #1 SBA Lender in Massachusetts for the 12th Year in a Row, and in New England for the 11th Year in a Row. Eastern Bank has been named by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as one of the top lenders to small businesses for SBA 7(a) and 504 loans. Eastern Bank ranked as the No. 1 U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender in Massachusetts for the 12th consecutive year. Eastern is also the No. 1 SBA lender in New England for the 11th consecutive year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares are logging 0.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.74 and $16.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3208515 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) recorded performance in the market was 33.25%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.00B, as it employees total of 1676 workers.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Eastern Bankshares Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EBC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 98.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Eastern Bankshares Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.25%. The shares increased approximately by 4.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.78% in the period of the last 30 days.