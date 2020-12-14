American International Group Inc. (AIG) Quarterly Performance is 31.94%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, American International Group Inc. (AIG) was valued at $39.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $38.83 while reaching the peak value of $39.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $38.555. The stock current value is $38.79.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable upon Warrant Exercise. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that in accordance with the terms of the outstanding warrants expiring January 19, 2021 (CUSIP number 026874156) (the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share, the Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $42.2282 per share from $42.4151 per share and the number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise will increase to 1.067 from 1.062. Each of these adjustments will be effective at the close of business on December 14, 2020. Any Warrant exercised on or prior to December 14, 2020 will not be entitled to these adjustments. You can read further details here

American International Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.42 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $16.07 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) full year performance was -23.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American International Group Inc. shares are logging -31.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.07 and $56.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5237437 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American International Group Inc. (AIG) recorded performance in the market was -24.43%, having the revenues showcasing 31.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.21B, as it employees total of 46000 workers.

Analysts verdict on American International Group Inc. (AIG)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the American International Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.12, with a change in the price was noted +6.60. In a similar fashion, American International Group Inc. posted a movement of +20.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,514,049 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

American International Group Inc. (AIG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of American International Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of American International Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.87%, alongside a downfall of -23.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.94% during last recorded quarter.