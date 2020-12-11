Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $325.39

At the end of the latest market close, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) was valued at $248.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $245.61 while reaching the peak value of $272.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $243.71. The stock current value is $271.78.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Wix to Host a Management Update on December 9, 2020. Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will host a virtual Management Update on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Key members of Wix’s management team will host a series of fireside chats and presentations in which they will highlight key accomplishments from the past year and discuss growth drivers for 2021 and the coming years. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

Wix.com Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $319.34 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $76.81 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) full year performance was 127.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wix.com Ltd. shares are logging -14.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 253.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $76.81 and $319.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1266967 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) recorded performance in the market was 122.08%, having the revenues showcasing 6.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.98B, as it employees total of 2433 workers.

Specialists analysis on Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wix.com Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 268.94, with a change in the price was noted -3.91. In a similar fashion, Wix.com Ltd. posted a movement of -1.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 679,172 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WIX is recording 3.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.08.

Trends and Technical analysis: Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Wix.com Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 122.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.79%, alongside a boost of 127.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.96% during last recorded quarter.