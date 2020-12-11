Why is Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) up 61.03% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT). It is currently valued at $2.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.58, after setting-off with the price of $1.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.82 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.88.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Holzworth Receives ISO 17025:2017 Accreditation for Demonstrating Leading, High-Quality Test and Calibration Services. Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT), is pleased to announce that Holzworth has achieved ISO 17025:2017 accreditation – a significant, internationally recognized quality standard used to assess the competency of calibration and testing laboratories. Achieving one of the most highly regarded quality accreditations affirms Holzworth’s ability to deliver leading technical proficiency, product quality, data precision, and test and measurement solutions excellence. You can read further details here

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.58 on 12/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.71 for the same time period, recorded on 04/13/20.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) full year performance was 61.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares are logging 10.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 208.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $1.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1609985 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) recorded performance in the market was 53.15%, having the revenues showcasing 68.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.60M, as it employees total of 154 workers.

The Analysts eye on Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wireless Telecom Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.41, with a change in the price was noted +1.11. In a similar fashion, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. posted a movement of +102.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 46,320 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTT is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Technical rundown of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT)

Raw Stochastic average of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Wireless Telecom Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.58%, alongside a boost of 61.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.46% during last recorded quarter.