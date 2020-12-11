Time to Buy Beat-Down Uxin Limited (UXIN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Uxin Limited (UXIN) was valued at $1.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.30 while reaching the peak value of $1.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.26. The stock current value is $1.32.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Uxin to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on December 17, 2020. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020 before the open of U.S. markets on December 17, 2020. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9500 on 01/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.7200 for the same time period, recorded on 08/31/20.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was -51.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -57.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $3.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3829029 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was -41.59%, having the revenues showcasing 46.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 393.56M, as it employees total of 6455 workers.

Analysts verdict on Uxin Limited (UXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1028, with a change in the price was noted -0.1800. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of -12.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,672,975 in trading volumes.

Uxin Limited (UXIN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.71%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Uxin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.20%, alongside a downfall of -51.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.67% during last recorded quarter.