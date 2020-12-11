Time to Buy Beat-Down MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). It is currently valued at $21.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $23.19, after setting-off with the price of $21.51. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.32 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.93.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, MINISO Opens New Store in Madurai, Strengthening Its Connections with Indian Consumers. MINISO (NYSE: MNSO), the branded variety retailer, has opened its fourth new store within November in India, as it ramps up its brand localization and strengthens its visibility in the market. As the holiday season approaches, the brand will also continue carrying out activities across its store locations, to provide customers with a delightful shopping experience. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MINISO Group Holding Limited shares are logging -11.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.98 and $24.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1729640 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) recorded performance in the market was 5.08%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.67B, as it employees total of 3011 workers.

Specialists analysis on MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MINISO Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.08%. The shares increased approximately by 10.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.13% in the period of the last 30 days.