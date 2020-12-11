The Boeing Company (BA) is on the roll with an average volume of 23.05M in the recent 3 months

The Boeing Company (BA) is priced at $234.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $228.10 and reached a high price of $237.01, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $232.06. The stock touched a low price of $228.02.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Ryanair Orders 75 More Boeing 737 MAX Jets. – Europe's largest airline grows its firm 737 order book to 210 airplanes.

The Boeing Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $349.95 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $89.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

The Boeing Company (BA) full year performance was -33.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Boeing Company shares are logging -33.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 163.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $89.00 and $351.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15972430 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Boeing Company (BA) recorded performance in the market was -28.04%, having the revenues showcasing 46.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 134.90B, as it employees total of 161100 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Boeing Company (BA)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the The Boeing Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 176.06, with a change in the price was noted +55.80. In a similar fashion, The Boeing Company posted a movement of +31.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,978,014 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of The Boeing Company (BA)

Raw Stochastic average of The Boeing Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.78%.

Considering, the past performance of The Boeing Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.70%, alongside a downfall of -33.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.31% during last recorded quarter.