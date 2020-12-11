Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) was up 96.57%

At the end of the latest market close, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) was valued at $6.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.25 while reaching the peak value of $6.3599 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.00. The stock current value is $12.05.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Crown Laboratories Announce an Exclusive Partnership to Launch Microcyn® Technology-Based Anti-Itch Over-the-Counter Products. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing high performance stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, oral care, nasal care and dermatological conditions, and Crown Laboratories, Inc., a fully integrated global skin care company, announce they have entered into a license and supply agreement for the exclusive rights to sell and market products for the over-the-counter (OTC) dermatological market in the United States. Crown plans to sell Sonoma’s Microcyn® technology dermal sprays and gels targeting itch and pain under Sarna®, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Anti-Itch Brand, with a unique variety of formulations to quickly relieve itch and skin irritations. You can read further details here

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.60 on 05/29/20, with the lowest value was $3.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) full year performance was 40.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -38.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 239.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.55 and $19.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19421694 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) recorded performance in the market was 40.60%, having the revenues showcasing -13.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.51M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.76, with a change in the price was noted +4.00. In a similar fashion, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +56.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 496,234 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNOA is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical breakdown of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA)

Raw Stochastic average of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.68%, alongside a boost of 40.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.54% during last recorded quarter.