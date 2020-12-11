Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) was down -2.11%

At the end of the latest market close, National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) was valued at $14.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.19 while reaching the peak value of $14.995 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.15. The stock current value is $14.35.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, NexTier and National Oilwell Varco Announce Agreement to Partner on Field Test of Electric Frac System. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) (“NexTier”) and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) (“NOV”) today announced that the two companies recently entered into an agreement to collaboratively field test NOV’s electric fracturing system known as the Ideal™ eFrac fleet. You can read further details here

National Oilwell Varco Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.81 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $7.70 for the same time period, recorded on 10/29/20.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) full year performance was -38.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares are logging -44.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.70 and $25.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1196669 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) recorded performance in the market was -41.48%, having the revenues showcasing 30.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.25B, as it employees total of 35479 workers.

The Analysts eye on National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the National Oilwell Varco Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.20, with a change in the price was noted +2.07. In a similar fashion, National Oilwell Varco Inc. posted a movement of +17.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,821,865 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOV is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.38.

Technical rundown of National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)

Raw Stochastic average of National Oilwell Varco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.02%.

Considering, the past performance of National Oilwell Varco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.80%, alongside a downfall of -38.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.78% during last recorded quarter.