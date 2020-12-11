Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) was down -0.37%

At the end of the latest market close, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) was valued at $88.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $88.28 while reaching the peak value of $88.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $87.62. The stock current value is $88.21.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, LyondellBasell joins the United Nations Global Compact. LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) one of the world’s largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies today announced it has joined the United Nations (U.N.) Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. Under the U.N. Global Compact, signatories are encouraged to align their operations and strategies with key principles on human rights, labor and anti-corruption. You can read further details here

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $95.47 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $33.71 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) full year performance was -3.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares are logging -7.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.71 and $95.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2545408 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) recorded performance in the market was -6.64%, having the revenues showcasing 18.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.26B, as it employees total of 19100 workers.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 74.42, with a change in the price was noted +20.14. In a similar fashion, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. posted a movement of +29.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,143,920 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LYB is recording 1.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.79%.

If we look into the earlier routines of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.43%, alongside a downfall of -3.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.71% during last recorded quarter.