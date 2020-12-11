Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) was up 37.35%

At the end of the latest market close, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) was valued at $81.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $80.70 while reaching the peak value of $117.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $80.02. The stock current value is $112.26.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, ALX Oncology Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,380,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $76.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by ALX Oncology. The gross proceeds to ALX Oncology from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by ALX Oncology, are expected to be approximately $180.9 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on December 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, ALX Oncology has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 357,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. shares are logging 26.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 300.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.01 and $88.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1041663 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) recorded performance in the market was 274.20%, having the revenues showcasing 184.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.15B, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.42, with a change in the price was noted +81.49. In a similar fashion, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +264.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 152,978 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALXO is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

Raw Stochastic average of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 274.20%. The shares increased approximately by 53.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 135.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 184.71% during last recorded quarter.