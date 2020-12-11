Recent Change of 13.35% in the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) is priced at $0.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.521 and reached a high price of $0.6351, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.64. The stock touched a low price of $0.46.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Torchlight Announces Hazel Project Flowback Commencing. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) (“Torchlight” or the “Company”), today reported that the operator of its Hazel Project has started the flowback process on the Flying B Ranch #4H. Flowback should take considerable time due to the volume of water used in the stimulation and as soon as the operator has indications of hydrocarbons or production, the Company will announce those results. You can read further details here

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0882 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.2111 for the same time period, recorded on 09/24/20.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) full year performance was -12.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares are logging -33.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 241.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $1.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5962142 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) recorded performance in the market was -16.46%, having the revenues showcasing 142.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.54M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Specialists analysis on Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3161, with a change in the price was noted +0.2732. In a similar fashion, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. posted a movement of +67.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,001,312 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRCH is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Trends and Technical analysis: Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH)

Raw Stochastic average of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.77%, alongside a downfall of -12.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 139.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 142.40% during last recorded quarter.