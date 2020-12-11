Reason’s why AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $4.83

For the readers interested in the stock health of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB). It is currently valued at $7.57. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.46, after setting-off with the price of $6.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.715 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.00.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of $56.7 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,720,000 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $6.50 per share. AquaBounty expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $56.7 million from the offering. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,308,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about December 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.40 on 12/07/20, with the lowest value was $1.52 for the same time period, recorded on 02/12/20.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) full year performance was 233.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are logging -33.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 399.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3395713 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) recorded performance in the market was 222.58%, having the revenues showcasing 89.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 246.05M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.13, with a change in the price was noted +3.49. In a similar fashion, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +84.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,825,167 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQB is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical breakdown of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

Raw Stochastic average of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 222.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 181.12%, alongside a boost of 233.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.70% during last recorded quarter.