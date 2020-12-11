Nikola Corporation (NKLA) market price of $18.57 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is priced at $18.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.95 and reached a high price of $18.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.31. The stock touched a low price of $17.75.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Nikola Signs MOU with General Motors. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with General Motors for a global supply agreement related to the integration of GM’s Hydrotec fuel-cell system into Nikola’s commercial semi-trucks. This supersedes and replaces the transaction announced on September 8, 2020. You can read further details here

Nikola Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $93.99 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $10.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/20.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) full year performance was 81.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nikola Corporation shares are logging -80.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.27 and $93.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10550650 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) recorded performance in the market was 79.94%, having the revenues showcasing -42.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.17B, as it employees total of 256 workers.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nikola Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.65, with a change in the price was noted -21.18. In a similar fashion, Nikola Corporation posted a movement of -53.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 27,767,641 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NKLA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nikola Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.23%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nikola Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.98%, alongside a boost of 81.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.20% during last recorded quarter.