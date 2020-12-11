Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.16

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), which is $11.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.4299 after opening rate of $11.3261 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.07 before closing at $11.43.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, INOVIO and Advaccine Announce First Dosing of Subject in Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Candidate INO-4800 in China. Dosing marks a key milestone for INO-4800 in China and its second Phase 2 clinical trial globally. You can read further details here

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.79 on 06/26/20, with the lowest value was $2.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/20.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) full year performance was 330.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -66.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 369.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.42 and $33.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6027372 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) recorded performance in the market was 244.24%, having the revenues showcasing 12.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.91B, as it employees total of 190 workers.

The Analysts eye on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.45, with a change in the price was noted -15.69. In a similar fashion, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -58.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,523,738 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INO is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical rundown of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Raw Stochastic average of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 244.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.75%, alongside a boost of 330.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.70% during last recorded quarter.