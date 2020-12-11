Gear up for the change! Yalla Group Limited (YALA) has hit the volume of 2185719

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yalla Group Limited (YALA), which is $20.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.60 after opening rate of $19.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.70 before closing at $18.68.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Yalla Group Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – YALA. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) resulting from allegations that Yalla may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yalla Group Limited shares are logging -13.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 221.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.26 and $23.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2185719 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) recorded performance in the market was 187.86%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.46B, as it employees total of 274 workers.

Analysts verdict on Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yalla Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YALA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Yalla Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 187.86%. The shares increased approximately by 38.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 111.88% in the period of the last 30 days.