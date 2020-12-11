Gear up for the change! Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) has hit the volume of 2492882

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is priced at $0.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.15 and reached a high price of $1.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.34. The stock touched a low price of $1.07.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Receives First Installment of $1.7 Million in Payments from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, today announced the receipt of a $0.8 million payment as part of an expected $1.7 million in payments under its contract with the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The payments are part of an original non-dilutive grant of up to $18.7 million awarded in 2016 to support Salarius’ operations and development of its lead drug candidate, seclidemstat, for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma and other cancers. Seclidemstat is a reversible LSD1 inhibitor being studied in two clinical trials — one trial in relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone cancer, and a second trial in advanced solid tumors (AST). You can read further details here

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8800 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.5552 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) full year performance was -64.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -81.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $4.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2492882 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) recorded performance in the market was -64.55%, having the revenues showcasing 58.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.51M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

The Analysts eye on Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8975, with a change in the price was noted -0.4650. In a similar fashion, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -32.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 426,641 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLRX is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.42%, alongside a downfall of -64.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 79.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.92% during last recorded quarter.