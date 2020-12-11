Gear up for the change! Progenity Inc. (PROG) has hit the volume of 3034530

For the readers interested in the stock health of Progenity Inc. (PROG). It is currently valued at $3.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.01, after setting-off with the price of $3.742. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.56 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.47.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Progenity Announces Closing of the Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Partial Exercise of the Initial Purchaser’s Option to Purchase Additional Notes. Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the closing of its offering of $85,525,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The notes issued today include $10,525,000 principal amount of notes issued pursuant to the partial exercise by the initial purchaser of an option to purchase additional notes. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Progenity Inc. shares are logging -75.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.08 and $15.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3034530 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Progenity Inc. (PROG) recorded performance in the market was -69.74%, having the revenues showcasing -55.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 186.23M, as it employees total of 666 workers.

Analysts verdict on Progenity Inc. (PROG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Progenity Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.45, with a change in the price was noted -5.08. In a similar fashion, Progenity Inc. posted a movement of -56.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 211,855 in trading volumes.

Progenity Inc. (PROG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Progenity Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Progenity Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.74%. The shares increased approximately by 21.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.49% during last recorded quarter.