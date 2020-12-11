Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) market price of $1.17 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) was valued at $0.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.9808 while reaching the peak value of $1.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9808. The stock current value is $1.17.

Recently in News on October 26, 2020, Four Seasons Education Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Unaudited Financial Results. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (“Four Seasons Education” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FEDU), a leading Shanghai-based educational company dedicated to providing comprehensive after-school education services with a focus on high-quality math education, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2021, ended August 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9693 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.6255 for the same time period, recorded on 10/02/20.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) full year performance was -36.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -40.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $1.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1070321 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) recorded performance in the market was -26.88%, having the revenues showcasing 31.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.53M, as it employees total of 910 workers.

The Analysts eye on Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9481, with a change in the price was noted -0.0100. In a similar fashion, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of -0.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 194,700 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FEDU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU)

Raw Stochastic average of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.40%, alongside a downfall of -36.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.20% during last recorded quarter.