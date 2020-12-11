Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.10M in the recent 3 months

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is priced at $2.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.40 and reached a high price of $1.555, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.52. The stock touched a low price of $1.40.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, Foresight: Rail Vision Enters Electrically Powered Light Rail Vehicle Multi-Billion Dollar Market with Order from Knorr-Bremse. Rail Vision will supply two light rail vehicle system samples and will begin the system industrialization project for a total of 400,000 Euro. You can read further details here

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7500 on 12/11/20, with the lowest value was $0.4610 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) full year performance was 38.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares are logging 4.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 340.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $1.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 69459528 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) recorded performance in the market was 46.17%, having the revenues showcasing 76.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 80.41M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

The Analysts eye on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0954, with a change in the price was noted +0.6186. In a similar fashion, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +42.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,588,157 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.85%.

Considering, the past performance of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.71%, alongside a boost of 38.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.74% during last recorded quarter.