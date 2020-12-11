Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Profit Margins posted -8.70% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) was valued at $190.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $184.00 while reaching the peak value of $200.41 and lowest value recorded on the day was $181.0317. The stock current value is $199.69.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Fiverr Announces Expansion into Latin America with Launches in Brazil and Mexico. Following successful entries into markets across Europe, company expands localization efforts to Latin America. You can read further details here

Fiverr International Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $211.36 on 11/27/20, with the lowest value was $20.42 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) full year performance was 824.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fiverr International Ltd. shares are logging -5.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 888.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.20 and $211.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1088726 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) recorded performance in the market was 749.74%, having the revenues showcasing 60.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.08B, as it employees total of 419 workers.

The Analysts eye on Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fiverr International Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 144.04, with a change in the price was noted +115.04. In a similar fashion, Fiverr International Ltd. posted a movement of +135.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,213,989 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FVRR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)

Raw Stochastic average of Fiverr International Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.34%.

Considering, the past performance of Fiverr International Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 749.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 232.37%, alongside a boost of 824.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.45% during last recorded quarter.