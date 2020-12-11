Do W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) beta value of 3.31 signposts another twist?

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is priced at $2.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.18 and reached a high price of $2.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.66. The stock touched a low price of $2.18.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, W&T Offshore Provides Operational Update and Increases Production Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2020. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today provided an operational update regarding fourth quarter 2020 production. The Company said that it has recently restored the vast majority of production that was shut-in due to the series of storms in the Gulf of Mexico and has also restored production at the Magnolia field that was offline due to extended downtime at a third-party operated platform downstream from that field. W&T now expects its fourth quarter production to average between 34,700 and 36,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) of which 34% is estimated to be oil, 11% natural gas liquids, and the balance natural gas. Previously the Company had estimated its fourth quarter production would average 31,500 to 35,000 Boe/d. You can read further details here

W&T Offshore Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.10 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $1.07 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) full year performance was -40.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, W&T Offshore Inc. shares are logging -59.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $6.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3253527 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) recorded performance in the market was -52.16%, having the revenues showcasing 52.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 353.35M, as it employees total of 291 workers.

Analysts verdict on W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the W&T Offshore Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.99, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, W&T Offshore Inc. posted a movement of -1.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,586,073 in trading volumes.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of W&T Offshore Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of W&T Offshore Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.99%, alongside a downfall of -40.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.00% during last recorded quarter.