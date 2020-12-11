Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.94

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) is priced at $16.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.52 and reached a high price of $19.6099, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.97. The stock touched a low price of $16.79.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for Its Fiscal 2021 First Quarter and Updates Its Financial Targets for Fiscal 2021. December 9, 2020–Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) today reported its operating results for the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 and updated its financial targets for fiscal 2021. You can read further details here

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.34 on 01/28/20, with the lowest value was $11.48 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) full year performance was -50.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares are logging -54.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.48 and $37.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1183526 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) recorded performance in the market was -52.16%, having the revenues showcasing 17.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 416.01M, as it employees total of 2034 workers.

Analysts verdict on Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.46, with a change in the price was noted +0.84. In a similar fashion, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. posted a movement of +5.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 240,576 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMTL is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.35%, alongside a downfall of -50.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.75% during last recorded quarter.