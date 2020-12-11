Boiling and ready to burst as Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) last month performance was 5.69%

At the end of the latest market close, Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) was valued at $2.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.92 while reaching the peak value of $3.025 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.46. The stock current value is $2.60.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, Leju Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Issues Notice of Annual General Meeting. Leju Holdings Limited (“Leju” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LEJU), a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Leju Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.96 on 07/31/20, with the lowest value was $1.03 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) full year performance was 40.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leju Holdings Limited shares are logging -62.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.03 and $6.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2022705 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) recorded performance in the market was 29.35%, having the revenues showcasing 34.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 337.32M, as it employees total of 2312 workers.

The Analysts eye on Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Leju Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.46, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Leju Holdings Limited posted a movement of -10.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 286,968 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEJU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)

Raw Stochastic average of Leju Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.24%.

Considering, the past performance of Leju Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.08%, alongside a boost of 40.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.72% during last recorded quarter.