Analysts Mean recommendation for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is priced at $1.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.4381 and reached a high price of $1.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.18. The stock touched a low price of $1.27.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Leading German Private Health Insurer Enters Contract to Provide ReWalk Exoskeletons to Individuals with Spinal Cord Injuries. Supply contract is the Company’s first with a private health insurer in Germany. You can read further details here

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7100 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.4100 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) full year performance was -48.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares are logging -50.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 229.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $2.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8303037 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) recorded performance in the market was -37.50%, having the revenues showcasing 25.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.23M, as it employees total of 94 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2065, with a change in the price was noted +0.0200. In a similar fashion, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. posted a movement of +1.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,021,781 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RWLK is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)

Raw Stochastic average of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ReWalk Robotics Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.68%, alongside a downfall of -48.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.00% during last recorded quarter.