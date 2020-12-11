Analysts Mean recommendation for Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT), which is $2.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.77 after opening rate of $2.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.45 before closing at $2.45.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Qutoutiao Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. -Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 P.M. ET on December 16, 2020-. You can read further details here

Qutoutiao Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.55 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $2.12 for the same time period, recorded on 11/02/20.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) full year performance was -7.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qutoutiao Inc. shares are logging -59.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.12 and $6.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1954104 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) recorded performance in the market was -22.29%, having the revenues showcasing 6.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 830.72M, as it employees total of 2932 workers.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Qutoutiao Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.58, with a change in the price was noted -0.24. In a similar fashion, Qutoutiao Inc. posted a movement of -8.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,363,159 in trading volumes.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Qutoutiao Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Qutoutiao Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.53%, alongside a downfall of -7.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.85% during last recorded quarter.