Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.27M in the recent 3 months

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) is priced at $2.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.99 and reached a high price of $2.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.06. The stock touched a low price of $1.98.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Aerpio Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. Enrollment completed in the 28-day Phase 2 razuprotafib glaucoma trial; topline data expected to be reported in December 2020 or possibly in early January 2021. You can read further details here

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.31 on 12/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.42 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) full year performance was 290.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -3.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 428.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $2.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2315734 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) recorded performance in the market was 256.05%, having the revenues showcasing 83.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.19M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.47, with a change in the price was noted +0.82. In a similar fashion, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +58.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,816,193 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARPO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)

Raw Stochastic average of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.68%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 256.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.19%, alongside a boost of 290.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 74.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 83.47% during last recorded quarter.