Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) market price of $2.27 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) was valued at $2.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.09 while reaching the peak value of $2.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.01. The stock current value is $2.27.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces approximately 40% Year-over-Year increase in Candy Blossom Product Orders for Valentine’s Day 2021. Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) (“Yunhong CTI” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of custom film products, foil and latex novelty balloons, and flexible packaging products, announced that orders for its Candy Blossom products for Valentine’s Day 2021have increased approximately 40% year over year. You can read further details here

Yunhong CTI Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.37 on 06/12/20, with the lowest value was $0.65 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) full year performance was 284.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares are logging -72.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 291.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $8.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2376939 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) recorded performance in the market was 169.40%, having the revenues showcasing 58.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.73M, as it employees total of 105 workers.

Specialists analysis on Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yunhong CTI Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.90, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Yunhong CTI Ltd. posted a movement of -17.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 897,608 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

Raw Stochastic average of Yunhong CTI Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 169.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by 0.00%, alongside a boost of 284.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.74% during last recorded quarter.