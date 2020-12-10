XPeng Inc. (XPEV) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 26.22M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of XPeng Inc. (XPEV), which is $43.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.71 after opening rate of $47.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $43.55 before closing at $44.65.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares. XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten follow-on offering of 48,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$45.00 per ADS. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,200,000 additional ADSs from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, will be approximately US$2.2 billion, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, XPeng Inc. shares are logging -41.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.11 and $74.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10799489 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) recorded performance in the market was 110.41%, having the revenues showcasing 131.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.45B, as it employees total of 3676 workers.

Market experts do have their say about XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the XPeng Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

Raw Stochastic average of XPeng Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of XPeng Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 110.41%. The shares increased approximately by -20.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 131.59% during last recorded quarter.