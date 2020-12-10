Vedanta Limited (VEDL) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.03M in the recent 3 months

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) is priced at $7.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.68 and reached a high price of $7.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.32. The stock touched a low price of $7.48.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, Vedanta Limited – Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter ended 30th September 2020. – EBITDA for Q2 FY2021 of ₹ 6,531 crores, up by 63% q-o-q and 45% y-o-y, highest in >2 years. You can read further details here

Vedanta Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.41 on 01/14/20, with the lowest value was $3.24 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) full year performance was -6.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vedanta Limited shares are logging -19.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.24 and $9.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1928194 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vedanta Limited (VEDL) recorded performance in the market was -11.94%, having the revenues showcasing 9.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.06B, as it employees total of 80000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Vedanta Limited (VEDL)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Vedanta Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.38, with a change in the price was noted +1.80. In a similar fashion, Vedanta Limited posted a movement of +31.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 863,416 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Vedanta Limited (VEDL)

Raw Stochastic average of Vedanta Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.50%, alongside a downfall of -6.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.20% during last recorded quarter.