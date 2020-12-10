UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 29.26%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI), which is $1.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.35 after opening rate of $1.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.1188 before closing at $1.13.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, UTStarcom Announces Progress in the Development of a Disaggregated Solution for 5G Transport Networks. UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced today the Company’s progress in the development of a disaggregated router platform optimized for use in 5G Transport Networks. Importantly, UTStarcom recently secured a win of a RFP for joint development of a disaggregated platform for 5G transport with one of the major telecom operators in China. You can read further details here

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9500 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.8220 for the same time period, recorded on 11/05/20.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) full year performance was -55.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares are logging -55.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $2.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3007681 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) recorded performance in the market was -54.92%, having the revenues showcasing 12.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.17M, as it employees total of 478 workers.

Market experts do have their say about UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2418, with a change in the price was noted -0.3400. In a similar fashion, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -20.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 596,663 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UTSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)

Raw Stochastic average of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of UTStarcom Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.56%, alongside a downfall of -55.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.71% during last recorded quarter.