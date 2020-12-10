Time to Buy Beat-Down Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) was valued at $5.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.76 while reaching the peak value of $6.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.51. The stock current value is $4.53.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Leaf Group Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered public offering of 7,145,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $4.20 per share. In addition, Leaf Group granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,071,750 shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock sold in the offering are being sold by Leaf Group. Leaf Group expects to close the offering on December 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Leaf Group Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.45 on 10/09/20, with the lowest value was $1.03 for the same time period, recorded on 04/24/20.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) full year performance was 46.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leaf Group Ltd. shares are logging -39.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 340.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.03 and $7.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1404608 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) recorded performance in the market was 40.00%, having the revenues showcasing 8.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 153.05M, as it employees total of 341 workers.

Analysts verdict on Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Leaf Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.36, with a change in the price was noted +0.69. In a similar fashion, Leaf Group Ltd. posted a movement of +18.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 200,588 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEAF is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Leaf Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Leaf Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.77%, alongside a boost of 46.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.95% during last recorded quarter.