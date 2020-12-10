Time to Buy Beat-Down iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), which is $7.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.59 after opening rate of $7.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.03 before closing at $7.03.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited – Enterprise Solutions Business Extends. Record-Breaking Growth iClick (Nasdaq: ICLK) released its quarterly earnings ended September 30, 2020 on November 24. The company’s high-margin SaaS Enterprise Solutions business has been enjoying very strong market demand since the announcement of its Tencent partnership. Riding on the strong momentum, the Enterprise Solutions segment reported record-breaking growth for the fourth consecutive quarter in the third quarter of 2020. You can read further details here

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.22 on 08/26/20, with the lowest value was $3.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/20.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) full year performance was 121.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares are logging -27.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 144.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.01 and $10.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1088908 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) recorded performance in the market was 128.57%, having the revenues showcasing -5.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 695.81M, as it employees total of 432 workers.

Specialists analysis on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.73, with a change in the price was noted +1.73. In a similar fashion, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited posted a movement of +30.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,201,375 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ICLK is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)

Raw Stochastic average of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.98%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 128.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.57%, alongside a boost of 121.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.03% during last recorded quarter.