Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 517.74K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN), which is $0.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.40 after opening rate of $0.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.38 before closing at $0.39.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, Synthetic Biologics Announces Extension of Compliance Plan Period by NYSE American. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that on November 23, 2020, the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”), the Company’s current listing exchange, notified the Company that it had been granted an extension until May 25, 2021 to regain compliance with certain continued listing standards as set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide. You can read further details here

Synthetic Biologics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7500 on 07/30/20, with the lowest value was $0.2522 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) full year performance was -5.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are logging -47.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $0.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2061590 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) recorded performance in the market was -23.54%, having the revenues showcasing -19.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.86M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4429, with a change in the price was noted -0.1643. In a similar fashion, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted a movement of -29.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 640,736 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Synthetic Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Synthetic Biologics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.47%, alongside a downfall of -5.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.47% during last recorded quarter.