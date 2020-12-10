Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) was up 7.29%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX). It is currently valued at $25.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $26.61, after setting-off with the price of $25.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.00.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Syndax Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Syndax,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,434,783 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Syndax from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $125 million. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Additionally, Syndax granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 815,217 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be sold by Syndax. You can read further details here

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.85 on 12/07/20, with the lowest value was $6.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/30/20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) full year performance was 194.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -7.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 307.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.32 and $27.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2330508 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) recorded performance in the market was 193.28%, having the revenues showcasing 60.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.03B, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.44, with a change in the price was noted +11.89. In a similar fashion, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +85.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 488,336 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNDX is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 193.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.91%, alongside a boost of 194.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.04% during last recorded quarter.