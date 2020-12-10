Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) was up 55.94%

At the end of the latest market close, Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) was valued at $0.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5964 while reaching the peak value of $0.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5226. The stock current value is $0.86.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Neos Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NEOS. Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) to Aytu BioScience, Inc. is fair to Neos shareholders. Upon the effectiveness of the merger, Neos stockholders are expected to receive 0.1088 shares of Aytu common stock for each share of Neos common stock held. You can read further details here

Neos Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 01/28/20, with the lowest value was $0.4501 for the same time period, recorded on 10/01/20.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) full year performance was -62.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -56.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $1.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 52529568 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) recorded performance in the market was -63.37%, having the revenues showcasing -19.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.70M, as it employees total of 213 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Neos Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6430, with a change in the price was noted +0.2201. In a similar fashion, Neos Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +28.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 924,327 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)

Raw Stochastic average of Neos Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Neos Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.34%, alongside a downfall of -62.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.24% during last recorded quarter.