Recent Change of 6.13% in the USD Partners LP (USDP) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of USD Partners LP (USDP), which is $3.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.95 after opening rate of $3.58 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.58 before closing at $3.59.

Recently in News on November 4, 2020, USD Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results. USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Financial highlights with respect to the third quarter of 2020 include the following:. You can read further details here

USD Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.64 on 02/05/20, with the lowest value was $1.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

USD Partners LP (USDP) full year performance was -61.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, USD Partners LP shares are logging -64.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 281.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $10.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1383795 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the USD Partners LP (USDP) recorded performance in the market was -61.55%, having the revenues showcasing 17.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.70M.

Market experts do have their say about USD Partners LP (USDP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the USD Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.31, with a change in the price was noted +0.79. In a similar fashion, USD Partners LP posted a movement of +26.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 108,072 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of USD Partners LP (USDP)

Raw Stochastic average of USD Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of USD Partners LP, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.60%, alongside a downfall of -61.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.96% during last recorded quarter.