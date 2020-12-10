Recent Change of 4.29% in the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), which is $34.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $37.62 after opening rate of $35.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $32.52 before closing at $33.47.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Jumia Announces the Completion of its At The Market Offering. Jumia Technologies AG (“Jumia”), the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announced that it has completed its “at the market” offering. All 7,969,984 ADSs offered by Jumia have been sold at an average price of $30.51 per ADS, generating aggregate gross process of $243.2 million. Proceeds, net of commissions and expenses, are expected to be $231.4 million. Jumia intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

Jumia Technologies AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.90 on 11/27/20, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) full year performance was 505.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jumia Technologies AG shares are logging -14.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1523.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.15 and $40.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4003896 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) recorded performance in the market was 397.33%, having the revenues showcasing 297.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.87B, as it employees total of 4170 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jumia Technologies AG a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.27, with a change in the price was noted +25.74. In a similar fashion, Jumia Technologies AG posted a movement of +287.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,734,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JMIA is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical breakdown of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jumia Technologies AG, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 397.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 527.96%, alongside a boost of 505.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 2.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 109.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 297.51% during last recorded quarter.