Recent Change of 32.89% in the Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) is priced at $13.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.59 and reached a high price of $10.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.49. The stock touched a low price of $10.48.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – SSPK). Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (“Silver Spike” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ:SSPK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Silver Spike, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with WM Holding Company, LLC (“WMH”), which operates Weedmaps, the leading online listings marketplace for cannabis consumers, and WM Business, a comprehensive software-as-a-service subscription offering for cannabis retailers and brands, and result in WMH becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Spike shareholders will retain ownership of only 17% of the combined company. You can read further details here

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.32 on 12/10/20, with the lowest value was $9.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) full year performance was 6.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 30.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.51 and $10.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14967457 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) recorded performance in the market was 5.85%, having the revenues showcasing 3.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 319.21M.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.18, with a change in the price was noted +3.97. In a similar fashion, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +39.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 205,319 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SSPK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.12%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.38%, alongside a boost of 6.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.76% during last recorded quarter.