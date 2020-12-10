Recent Change of 2.71% in the Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) is priced at $13.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.10 and reached a high price of $14.64, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.90. The stock touched a low price of $12.51.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Vision Marine Partners with Tourism Quebec and Transport Canada Providing Electric Boats. NewMediaWire — Vision Marine Technologies, Inc., (NASDAQ: VMAR) (“Vision” or the “Company”), the leading provider of electric technology in the design and manufacture of the first fully electric powertrain outboard motor (E-Motion) and electric power boats, announced today a partnership with Tourism Quebec and Transport Canada for what is referred to as the Haut-Richelieu project. Under the agreement for this project, Vision will provide up to 15 electric boats for rental and water taxi operations along a 30 km section of waterways near the city of Montreal. Vision has received an initial deposit to commence the start of the process of building the electric boats for delivery by Spring 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. shares are logging -22.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.70 and $17.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1103034 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) recorded performance in the market was -8.24%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.40M.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vision Marine Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Vision Marine Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.24%. The shares 15.02% in the 7-day charts.