Reason’s why Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $52.47

At the end of the latest market close, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) was valued at $48.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $48.44 while reaching the peak value of $48.61 and lowest value recorded on the day was $46.56. The stock current value is $47.18.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Event. Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming event with the financial community. The event will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions are expected to be made available approximately one hour following the presentation of the live event in the Investor Relations section of Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com. You can read further details here

Ciena Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.51 on 08/07/20, with the lowest value was $30.58 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) full year performance was 36.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ciena Corporation shares are logging -23.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.58 and $61.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3501429 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ciena Corporation (CIEN) recorded performance in the market was 10.52%, having the revenues showcasing 16.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.21B, as it employees total of 6383 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ciena Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.45, with a change in the price was noted -7.17. In a similar fashion, Ciena Corporation posted a movement of -13.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,137,144 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIEN is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ciena Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.68%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ciena Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.63%, alongside a boost of 36.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.26% during last recorded quarter.