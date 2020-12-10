Reason’s why cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $5.20

At the end of the latest market close, cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) was valued at $2.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.93 while reaching the peak value of $2.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.60. The stock current value is $2.77.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, cbdMD, Inc. Announces Pricing of $15 Million 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Offering. cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock at a price to the public of $7.50 per share. cbdMD expects to receive gross proceeds of $15,000,000 from the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 11, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The shares will be convertible into shares of cbdMD’s common stock at the holder’s option at a conversion price of $6.00 per share, or by cbdMD at a conversion price of $6.00 per share if the trading price of its common stock equals or exceeds $8.25 per share for at least 20 trading days in any 30 consecutive trading day period ending five days prior to the date of notice of conversion. The shares will not be redeemable prior to October 16, 2023, except upon the occurrence of a change of control. You can read further details here

cbdMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.10 on 08/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) full year performance was -3.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, cbdMD Inc. shares are logging -32.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 451.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1278760 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) recorded performance in the market was 22.57%, having the revenues showcasing 25.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 138.03M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Market experts do have their say about cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the cbdMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.57, with a change in the price was noted +0.13. In a similar fashion, cbdMD Inc. posted a movement of +4.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 835,460 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YCBD is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

Raw Stochastic average of cbdMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of cbdMD Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 91.03%, alongside a downfall of -3.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.34% during last recorded quarter.