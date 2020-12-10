Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) is on the roll with an average volume of 755.03K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) was valued at $3.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.60 while reaching the peak value of $3.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.37. The stock current value is $3.90.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Qualigen Therapeutics Announces Board Member Amy Broidrick as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer and Names Sidney Emery, Jr. to its Board. – Amy Broidrick, a strategic and marketing executive with over 25 years of experience in biopharma companies. You can read further details here

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.50 on 03/02/20, with the lowest value was $3.16 for the same time period, recorded on 11/24/20.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) full year performance was -15.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -81.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.16 and $21.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2705681 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) recorded performance in the market was -7.64%, having the revenues showcasing -8.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.89M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.56, with a change in the price was noted -1.06. In a similar fashion, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -21.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,372,257 in trading volumes.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.59%, alongside a downfall of -15.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.88% during last recorded quarter.