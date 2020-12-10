Here is why Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) recent weekly performance of -0.52% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) was valued at $134.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $136.36 while reaching the peak value of $136.715 and lowest value recorded on the day was $125.87. The stock current value is $127.26.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Enphase Energy Joins Forces with MSpectrum to Provide Solar Solutions in the Philippines. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with MSpectrum, a solar energy renewable provider with headquarters in Pasig, Philippines, to distribute Enphase products to residential and commercial installers across the Philippines. The Enphase IQ 7™ family of products is expected to be available via MSpectrum starting in the first quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Enphase Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $148.94 on 11/27/20, with the lowest value was $21.49 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) full year performance was 429.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enphase Energy Inc. shares are logging -14.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 492.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.49 and $148.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2179764 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) recorded performance in the market was 387.03%, having the revenues showcasing 92.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.73B, as it employees total of 577 workers.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Enphase Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 92.20, with a change in the price was noted +63.72. In a similar fashion, Enphase Energy Inc. posted a movement of +100.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,481,176 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENPH is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.58%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Enphase Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 387.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 167.02%, alongside a boost of 429.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 92.53% during last recorded quarter.